Procentrix has introduced a cloud-native platform to speed deployment of secure mission applications

The CINQ platform is built on Microsoft technologies and aligned with government security standards

CINQ is designed for missions requiring secure collaboration across multiple organizations

Procentrix has launched CINQ , a cloud-native collaboration and data management platform designed to help federal agencies rapidly deploy mission applications across organizations, geographic regions and jurisdictions.

What Is CINQ?

The company said Friday CINQ is built on Microsoft technologies and designed to comply with government security and identity standards. It is designed as a reusable mission framework that enables agencies to configure applications with capabilities such as secure communications, operational data management, workflow automation, reporting, analytics and real-time situational awareness.

The platform supports operations that depend on secure collaboration among multiple organizations, including emergency management, law enforcement, inspections and regulatory oversight.

CINQ expands Procentrix’s portfolio of platforms for federal agencies. The company previously introduced ProCase-AI, an AI-enabled case operations platform; ProTask-AI, which streamlines task and correspondence management; and the Translation Analytics Linking and Intelligence System, or TALIS, a language analysis platform for processing foreign-language materials.

What Did Procentrix Leaders Say?