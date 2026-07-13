in Cloud, News

Procentrix Unveils Cloud-Native CINQ Collaboration Platform for Federal Missions

Photo: Procentrix
Phil Miller. The Procentrix SVP commented on the launch of the cloud-native CINQ collaboration and data management platform.
Phil Miller SVP of Strategy Procentrix
  • Procentrix has introduced a cloud-native platform to speed deployment of secure mission applications
  • The CINQ platform is built on Microsoft technologies and aligned with government security standards
  • CINQ is designed for missions requiring secure collaboration across multiple organizations

Procentrix has launched CINQ, a cloud-native collaboration and data management platform designed to help federal agencies rapidly deploy mission applications across organizations, geographic regions and jurisdictions.

What Is CINQ?

The company said Friday CINQ is built on Microsoft technologies and designed to comply with government security and identity standards. It is designed as a reusable mission framework that enables agencies to configure applications with capabilities such as secure communications, operational data management, workflow automation, reporting, analytics and real-time situational awareness.

The platform supports operations that depend on secure collaboration among multiple organizations, including emergency management, law enforcement, inspections and regulatory oversight.

CINQ expands Procentrix’s portfolio of platforms for federal agencies. The company previously introduced ProCase-AI, an AI-enabled case operations platform; ProTask-AI, which streamlines task and correspondence management; and the Translation Analytics Linking and Intelligence System, or TALIS, a language analysis platform for processing foreign-language materials.

What Did Procentrix Leaders Say?

Phil Miller, senior vice president of strategy at Procentrix, said CINQ provides agencies with a secure foundation that can be rapidly adapted to operational needs. Tom Daly, vice president of technology solutions and a moderator at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit held in March, noted the platform represents years of investment in reusable engineering and Microsoft cloud technologies, enabling faster deployment of mission capabilities.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cloud

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Photo: Brian Davis / LinkedIn
Brian Davis. The new Aretum business development director will lead the growth of the company's homeland security business.
Brian Davis Joins Aretum as Homeland Security Business Development Director
Photo: Don Parente / LinkedIn
Don Parente. The MetTel VP called for clearer rules for AI to avoid repeating Telecommunications Act mistakes.
MetTel’s Don Parente Urges Clear AI Rules to Avoid Telecom Mistakes