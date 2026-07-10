Leidos and Rune Technologies are combining their artificial intelligence capabilities to support military logistics operations in the Indo-Pacific region

The partnership involves Leidos’ AI-enabled decision advantage and Rune’s AI-enabled predictive logistics software

The project is aimed at strengthening mission readiness of warfighters particularly in contested environments

Leidos announced Thursday that it has formed a partnership with defense technology startup Rune Technologies to expand the use of artificial intelligence in military logistics across the Indo-Pacific region.

The collaboration combines the AI capabilities of both companies, with Leidos’ AI-enabled decision advantage and Rune’s AI-enabled predictive logistics software.

What Are the Terms of the Partnership?

Under the partnership, the companies plan to integrate Rune’s AI-powered logistics capabilities into Leidos’ broader digital modernization and defense offerings. The combination is intended to provide commanders and logisticians with predictive insights that enable earlier planning, reduce supply disruptions and improve decision-making in contested environments and other complex military operations.

“Sustaining forces across the vast distances of the Indo-Pacific requires the ability to understand logistics demand before it affects mission execution,” said Jason McCarthy, senior vice president of Leidos Airborne & Mission Solutions. “Together with Rune, we’re giving commanders the insight and decision support they need to improve logistics visibility and increase readiness in complex and dispersed operating areas, today, not years from now.”

What Are Leidos’ Other Current AI Contracts?

Leidos has been growing its artificial intelligence business segment in recent years. In June, Leidos agreed to collaborate with The Modern Data Company to help federal agencies make better use of data spread across disconnected legacy and cloud environments without requiring major infrastructure changes. As part of the collaboration, The Modern Data Company’s DataOS platform will be integrated into Leidos’ HeadWay Mission OS, providing a secure data layer that improves governance, streamlines access to trusted information and supports artificial intelligence and analytics initiatives.

In May, Leidos has secured a potential five-year, $869 million U.S. Army contract to develop advanced mission systems under the Mission Awareness Capabilities Ramp-up and Optimization II program. The company will integrate secure, AI-enabled capabilities, advanced networking and modular open architecture to help transform battlefield data into actionable operational insights.