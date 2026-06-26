Leidos has partnered with The Modern Data Company, the developer of DataOS

Under the partnership, Leidos will combine its HeadWay Mission OS with Modern Data’s AI-native data operating system

The combination aims to enable customers to connect, organize and apply data stored in disparate systems for use with AI and analytics

Leidos has entered into a partnership with The Modern Data Company with the aim of helping government agencies take data stored in disparate systems and connect, organize and apply it for use with artificial intelligence and analytics. Leidos said Thursday that to achieve this goal, it will work to embed DataOS into HeadWay Mission OS.

What Are DataOS and HeadWay Mission OS?

DataOS is an AI-native data operating system offered by Modern Data while HeadWay Mission OS is a modular AI platform offered by Leidos. Through the integration, DataOS will provide a secure layer that will work to link data between cloud and on-premise systems.

Rob Linger, vice president of the information advantage practice at Leidos, said the combined technologies will give agencies “a practical path to becoming AI-ready without waiting years for migration projects to be completed.”

“We’re helping them unlock data that’s been difficult to access and use while protecting the systems that already work,” Linger added.

How Else is Leidos Advancing Government Modernization?

The partnership with Modern Data continues Leidos’ efforts to help government customers with digital modernization. These efforts include the modernization and securing of the U.S. Air Force’s Cloud One platform via a $454.9 million contract under the Cloud One Next initiative. Leidos said it will work with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to strengthen cybersecurity, increase automation and simplify cloud operations.

Leidos has also partnered with Dropzone AI to bring agentic AI capabilities into federal cybersecurity operations, aiming to help agencies detect and respond to cyberthreats more quickly. The collaboration combines Leidos’ experience operating government cyber environments with Dropzone AI’s autonomous security agents, with deployment supported through Second Front Systems’ Game Warden platform to reach government networks securely.