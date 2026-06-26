SNC and Seekr have partnered to deploy AI-enabled systems for multidomain operations

SeekrFlow will serve as the core AI platform for explainable decision support at the tactical edge

The 2026 Air and Space Summit is scheduled for July 30, followed by the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27

SNC and Seekr have partnered to build and deploy artificial intelligence-enabled capabilities across SNC’s multidomain mission systems to accelerate and deliver real-time decision advantage to operators at the tactical edge.

As defense and AI capabilities continue to converge across mission environments, industry and government leaders will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s DOW summits this summer. Sign up today for the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 and register now for the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. The events will examine network modernization priorities, AI, autonomous systems and multidomain operations shaping future defense strategies.

What Capabilities Will the SNC-Seekr Partnership Deliver?

SNC said Thursday it will combine its mission systems integration expertise with Seekr’s defensible AI platform under the partnership to support scalable AI deployment across ground, air, maritime, space and cyber domains.

SeekrFlow will serve as the core AI platform to enable model training and optimization, secure data ingestion, agent orchestration and real-time decision support in classified and resource-constrained environments.

Initial integration efforts will focus on AI-enabled capabilities for aircrews, including threat prioritization, dynamic course-of-action development and alignment with tactics, techniques and procedures using real-time operational data. Additional applications include intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, counter-unmanned aerial systems and aerial defense capabilities.

The partnership will be overseen by a steering committee that includes SNC CEO Fatih Ozmen, Seekr CEO Pat Condo and Cyrus Behbehani, former chairman of investment banking at Morgan Stanley.

What Did SNC & Seekr CEOs Say About the Partnership?

Ozmen said the partnership reflects the combination of SNC’s deep systems integration expertise with Seekr’s explainable AI platform to develop capabilities that deliver real-time decision advantage.

“This collaboration strengthens our long-term strategic alignment and underscores our shared commitment to providing operators with the clarity, speed and confidence required to protect lives and ensure mission success,” the SNC chief executive added.

Seekr CEO Pat Condo said the companies are focused on delivering AI designed to operate within mission environments, providing real-time, explainable decision support directly inside operational systems. He added that the objective is to give operators timely, mission-critical capabilities with accuracy and speed.

How Does the Collaboration Relate to Other SNC & Seekr Partnerships?

The SNC-Seekr partnership builds on a broader set of recent collaborations by both companies aimed at expanding AI applications and advanced defense capabilities across federal missions.

Seekr has collaborated with General Dynamics Information Technology to build agentic AI capabilities to support federal missions and partnered with PCI Government Services to advance AI deployment across mission-critical operations.

On the SNC side, the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Specter Aerospace to develop supersonic aerial launched effects to address evolving air defense needs and drone threats. SNC has also partnered with Applied Intuition to advance the deployment of autonomous defense technologies, and with AV to develop an integrated, open air and missile defense architecture in support of the Golden Dome initiative.