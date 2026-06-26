Aurex Advances GHOST-AI, CASTER-AI for Defense Applications

Aurex has advanced AI capabilities for hypersonics and battle management applications

The systems support simulation-based decision making

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Aurex has announced advancements in its artificial intelligence capabilities designed to support hypersonics, fire control and battle management operations.

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What Is GHOST-AI?

The company said Thursday Generalized Hypersonic Optimizer for Survivable Trajectories-AI, also known as GHOST-AI, uses reinforcement learning to train agents across simulated conditions to support adaptable guidance, navigation, control and survivable trajectory optimization.

The system enables simulated hypersonic vehicles to operate across varied scenarios without mission-specific pretraining.

What Is CASTER-AI?

Cognitive Assessment System for Tactical Engagement Response-AI, or CASTER-AI, is designed for battle-management applications, including tactical engagement response, strike-package planning, dynamic resource-target pairing, pre-mission planning, fire-control decision support and system performance assessments.

The system incorporates GHOST-AI agents to link simulated vehicle behavior with mission-level battle-management decisions across hypersonic vehicles, cruise missiles and other munitions.

What Did Aurex CEO Warren Kohm Say About the AI Capabilities?

“Aurex is using AI not only to discover solutions, but also to translate those insights into explainable, testable algorithms for future guidance, battle-management, and fire-control applications,” said Aurex CEO Warren Kohm.

“We don’t wait until the need arises. Engineering the edge of possible means our team is constantly defining what’s next and designing solutions before they’re required. We’re excited about the advancements in GHOST-AI and CASTER-AI and look forward to helping our customers stay mission ready,” the chief executive added.

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview, Kohm discussed AI, advanced space technologies, the company’s work on Artemis II and its shift into hardware development.

What Is Aurex?

Aurex is an aerospace and defense company focused on hypersonic systems, missile defense, hardened networks and orbital systems. The Huntsville, Alabama-based company operates across the U.S. in support of defense, space and national security customers.

In January, Godspeed Capital-backed Aurex completed its acquisition of Alpha 2 to expand its communications and cryptographic engineering capabilities for national security systems.