The U.S. Customs and Border Protection will deploy the Relocatable Autonomous Surveillance Towers developed by General Dynamics Information Technology along the southwest U.S. border

GDIT secured the $71 million task order that could be worth a total of $115 million

The contract is part of the $1.8 billion Consolidated Tower and Surveillance Equipment modernization program

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has awarded General Dynamics Information Technology a $71 million contract to supply autonomous surveillance towers that will be deployed along the southwest U.S. border.

GDIT said Thursday it was awarded the task order by the CBP to use its Relocatable Autonomous Surveillance Towers, or RAST, to help strengthen border security operations in multiple sites in the area. Potentially worth $115 million in total, the award has a base performance period of one year and is part of the $1.8 billion Consolidated Tower and Surveillance Equipment indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The Department of Homeland Security has seen increased investment and funding in recent years, opening opportunities for government contractors specializing in cyber defense, artificial intelligence and services for immigration and customs and border protection. The Potomac Officers Club is hosting the 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12 as a venue for industry and government entities to interact and share ideas to aid DHS in its goals. Sign up for the event now!

What Are the Features of GDIT’s Relocatable Autonomous Surveillance Towers?

RAST employs advanced 5G networks as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to autonomously identify and monitor items of interest over a long range. Its remote video tools work to automatically categorize detected movements by threat levels. GDIT tailors each tower to the site’s terrain and surroundings to minimize blind spots and ensure accurate threat recognition.

What Is GDIT’s History With CBP Over CTSE?

In 2024, GDIT said it would work with General Dynamics’ mission systems unit to support the CTSE project. The company committed to building a prototype development and testing laboratory, as well as the creation of autonomous platforms through AI and 5G Digital Accelerators. The projects were meant to fulfill the IDIQ contract awarded to GDIT in September 2023, with Advanced Technology Systems and Elbit Systems of America as fellow awardees.