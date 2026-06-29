Iridium Acquired by Rocket Lab for $8B

Rocket Lab is acquiring Iridium for about $8 billion in cash and stock, the two companies announced on Monday.

The deal creates an end-to-end space company spanning launch, spacecraft, spectrum and on-orbit communications services.

Learn new space communications business opportunities at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30!

Rocket Lab is acquiring Iridium for an estimated $8 billion in cash and stock, creating an end-to-end space company spanning launch, spacecraft, spectrum and on-orbit communications services , the two companies announced Monday.

The deal is expected to be finalized in mid-2027. It merges the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based Iridium’s global satellite communications network with the Long Beach, California-headquartered Rocket Lab’s launch capabilities and satellite manufacturing. This creates a vertically integrated space company that designs, builds, launches and operates its own constellations, according to a joint company statement.

“As the worlds of space and terrestrial communications continue to converge, more critical services will depend on space-based capabilities,” said Matt Desch , Iridium CEO and 12-time Wash100 Award winner. “Success will come from those who can bring new innovations to space quickly and sustain them over time as efficiently as possible. We’re excited about being able to accelerate the next generation of Internet of Things, aviation, maritime, position, navigation and timing, and national security capabilities, and pursue new innovative applications as part of Rocket Lab.”

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“This is a defining moment for the space industry and the start of a new era of strategic, accelerated growth for Rocket Lab and Iridium,” said Peter Beck , founder and CEO of Rocket Lab. “By marrying Iridium’s deep heritage, trusted infrastructure and highly sought-after spectrum with Rocket Lab’s extensive and proven launch and manufacturing capabilities, we have the capability to unlock entirely new markets. We will go far beyond maintaining a legacy; we are going to build upon it to pioneer next-generation space applications and deliver sought-after capabilities to existing and new customers.”

Iridium’s second-generation NEXT spacecraft. Photo: Iridium.

What Is Iridium?

Iridium is a provider of essential space connectivity services. The company’s L-band spectrum and low Earth orbit satellite network is designed to provide a secure and resilient foundation for reliable satellite communications and PNT services across government, defense, aviation, maritime and commercial markets. Iridium supports more than 2.6 million active subscribers with connectivity and alternative PNT architecture for applications where Global Positioning System, or GPS, and other Global Navigation Satellite Systems are degraded or unavailable.

What Is Rocket Lab?

Rocket Lab is a leading provider of space launch services to government and industry customers. Rocket Lab’s acquisition will support the development and deployment of Iridium’s next-generation constellation and other capabilities. These include direct-to-device services, such as Iridium’s NTN Direct, providing reliable and resilient communications where traditional networks are unavailable or compromised.

Iridium brings 66 operational satellites and 14 on-orbit spares to the acquisition, according to a Rocket Lab investor update. Iridium also had $871 million in revenue in 2025.

We’re excited about being able to accelerate the next generation of Internet of Things, aviation, maritime, position, navigation and timing, and national security capabilities, and pursue new innovative applications as part of Rocket Lab. — Matt Desch, Iridium CEO and 12-time Wash100 Award winner

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, Air Force acting assistant secretary for space acquisition and integration Matt Anderson , NASA deputy administrator

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, Air Force assistant deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection Gen. John Lamontagne , Air Force vice chief of staff

, Air Force vice chief of staff Dr. Eliahu Niewood (pending confirmation), Air Force director of integrated capabilities

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As part of the deal, Rocket Lab will acquire all the outstanding shares of Iridium common stock for $54 per share. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Iridium and Rocket Lab.

Deutsch Bank Securities is serving as lead financial advisor and Wells Fargo and PJT Partners as financial advisors for Rocket Lab. Evercore is serving as exclusive financial advisor for Iridium.