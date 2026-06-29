BAE Systems has demonstrated its Endura space processor in natural space and high-radiation conditions

The processor uses commercial RH45 radiation-hardened technology to enhance survivability in orbit

Endura is designed to deliver smaller, lower-power and lower-cost performance for space missions

BAE Systems has conducted a demonstration of its Endura system-on-chip, or SOC, space processor , validating the system’s ability to operate in natural space and severe radiation environments.

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What Is Endura SOC?

Endura SOC is a processor developed using BAE Systems’ commercial radiation-hardened 45, or RH45, nanometer technology, the company said Thursday. The technology is built on GlobalFoundries’ 45 nm silicon-on-insulator platform and manufactured through the company’s New York fabrication facility.

Joe Dziezynski , Space Systems product line director at BAE Systems, said the milestone positions Endura SOC as a processor option for space community missions requiring radiation survivability while offering a smaller, lower-power and more cost-effective design.

What Capabilities Will Endura Provide?

BAE Systems is integrating the processor into its next-generation Endura product line, which will support general purpose processing, networking, secure boot and other functions. The product line includes a processor core with Level 1 and Level 2 caching, as well as field-programmable gate array components intended to support mission-specific acceleration and hardware-accelerated input/output.