SNC , a global aerospace and defense company, and physical intelligence firm Applied Intuition have partnered to advance the deployment of autonomous defense technologies .

What Does the SNC-Applied Intuition Partnership Involve?

The collaboration will prioritize missile defense and counter-drone capabilities, using distributed autonomy and real-time sensor fusion to enhance response times, decision-making and operational safety, SNC said Tuesday.

The companies will integrate Applied Intuition’s dual-use autonomy software suite—including Vehicle OS, Acuity Ground Autonomy and Axion Mission Control—with SNC’s Expeditionary Area Air Defense systems.

SNC & Applied Intuition CEOs on the Partnership

“This partnership epitomizes the merger of Silicon Valley’s innovation pace with advanced defense rigor, setting a new standard for rapid, effective and operationally relevant technology deployment,” said SNC CEO Fatih Ozmen . “Together, we are building a future that is responsive, flexible, cost-effective and crucial for safeguarding lives and enhancing mission success in increasingly complex environments.”