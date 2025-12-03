SNC, a global aerospace and defense company, and physical intelligence firm Applied Intuition have partnered to advance the deployment of autonomous defense technologies.
What Does the SNC-Applied Intuition Partnership Involve?
The collaboration will prioritize missile defense and counter-drone capabilities, using distributed autonomy and real-time sensor fusion to enhance response times, decision-making and operational safety, SNC said Tuesday.
The companies will integrate Applied Intuition’s dual-use autonomy software suite—including Vehicle OS, Acuity Ground Autonomy and Axion Mission Control—with SNC’s Expeditionary Area Air Defense systems.
SNC & Applied Intuition CEOs on the Partnership
“This partnership epitomizes the merger of Silicon Valley’s innovation pace with advanced defense rigor, setting a new standard for rapid, effective and operationally relevant technology deployment,” said SNC CEO Fatih Ozmen. “Together, we are building a future that is responsive, flexible, cost-effective and crucial for safeguarding lives and enhancing mission success in increasingly complex environments.”
“Combining Silicon Valley speed, innovation and engineering power with decades of experience in complex defense systems, Applied Intuition and SNC are determined to make battlefield autonomy not just a concept for the future, but a capability ready for deployment now,” said Applied Intuition CEO and co-founder Qasar Younis.