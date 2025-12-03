in News, Technology

SNC, Applied Intuition Partner to Advance Autonomous Defense Technology

Image by volzi/Pixabay
Handshake signifying partnership. SNC and Applied Intuition partnered to advance autonomous defense technology deployment.
Partnership

SNC, a global aerospace and defense company, and physical intelligence firm Applied Intuition have partnered to advance the deployment of autonomous defense technologies.

What Does the SNC-Applied Intuition Partnership Involve?

The collaboration will prioritize missile defense and counter-drone capabilities, using distributed autonomy and real-time sensor fusion to enhance response times, decision-making and operational safety, SNC said Tuesday.

The companies will integrate Applied Intuition’s dual-use autonomy software suite—including Vehicle OS, Acuity Ground Autonomy and Axion Mission Control—with SNC’s Expeditionary Area Air Defense systems.

SNC & Applied Intuition CEOs on the Partnership

“This partnership epitomizes the merger of Silicon Valley’s innovation pace with advanced defense rigor, setting a new standard for rapid, effective and operationally relevant technology deployment,” said SNC CEO Fatih Ozmen. “Together, we are building a future that is responsive, flexible, cost-effective and crucial for safeguarding lives and enhancing mission success in increasingly complex environments.”

“Combining Silicon Valley speed, innovation and engineering power with decades of experience in complex defense systems, Applied Intuition and SNC are determined to make battlefield autonomy not just a concept for the future, but a capability ready for deployment now,” said Applied Intuition CEO and co-founder Qasar Younis.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

John Zangardi headshot
John Zangardi. The senior cyber executive has joined Knox Systems as a strategic adviser.
John Zangardi Named Knox Systems Strategic Adviser
Susanne Hake / Maxar Intelligence
Susanne Hake, an executive at Vantor. Haken spoke about AI and NEI in a new interview.
Vantor Executive Susanne Hake Discusses AI’s Impact on Space Industry