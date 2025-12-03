HawkEye 360 , a company specializing in signals intelligence data and analytics, has unveiled an artificial intelligence-based feature designed to enhance global maritime awareness by ensuring custody of high-interest vessels across multiple satellite collections.

What Is HawkEye 360’s New Maritime Tracking Feature?

The company said Tuesday its new AI-powered maritime custody capability assigns unique tracking identifiers, scores the confidence of each identification, integrates velocity data and provides wide-area coverage to strengthen vessel monitoring across multiple satellite collections.

The system provides scalable awareness without relying on manual methods or self-reported data and extends coverage into denied or contested regions. It enables defense and intelligence agencies to create patterns of life, detect deceptive behaviors and optimize resource allocation.

The feature is initially available for a specific segment of the company’s Maritime Intelligence suite.

Remarks From HawkEye 360 Executive