in Executive Moves, News

John Zangardi Named Knox Systems Strategic Adviser

John Zangardi headshot
John Zangardi. The senior cyber executive has joined Knox Systems as a strategic adviser.
John Zangardi Strategic Adviser Knox Systems

Knox Systems has appointed John Zangardi, a senior cybersecurity executive and a two-time Wash100 awardee, as a strategic adviser.

The company said Tuesday Zangardi will advise federal agencies and software-as-a-service vendors on secure cloud and artificial intelligence adoption, board-level governance frameworks and enterprise risk management.

Zangardi’s “strategic insight in cybersecurity, cloud transformation and enterprise operations aligns directly with our mission,” said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. “We’re honored to welcome him as we continue enabling agencies and vendors to modernize with speed and resilience.”

Who Is John Zangardi?

Zangardi previously served as president and CEO of Redhorse Corp. and senior vice president of Leidos, where he led digital transformation initiatives across defense, homeland and civilian missions.

He has over three decades of executive leadership experience in cybersecurity modernization, cloud transformation, telecommunications upgrades, acquisition and advanced data analytics across industry and government.

He served in the military as a naval aviator and held senior executive positions at the Department of War and the Department of Homeland Security.

Zangardi serves on public and private boards, advising companies on AI and machine learning, cybersecurity, strategic governance and communications.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Craig Abod
Carahsoft's Craig Abod. Carahsoft now offers BEINCOURT EASYCOURT through its GSA MAS.
Carahsoft Adds BEINCOURT’s EASYCOURT Hybrid Courtroom Technology to GSA Schedule Contract
Image by volzi/Pixabay
Handshake signifying partnership. SNC and Applied Intuition partnered to advance autonomous defense technology deployment.
SNC, Applied Intuition Partner to Advance Autonomous Defense Technology