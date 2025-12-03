John Zangardi Named Knox Systems Strategic Adviser

Knox Systems has appointed John Zangardi, a senior cybersecurity executive and a two-time Wash100 awardee, as a strategic adviser.

The company said Tuesday Zangardi will advise federal agencies and software-as-a-service vendors on secure cloud and artificial intelligence adoption, board-level governance frameworks and enterprise risk management.

Zangardi’s “strategic insight in cybersecurity, cloud transformation and enterprise operations aligns directly with our mission,” said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. “We’re honored to welcome him as we continue enabling agencies and vendors to modernize with speed and resilience.”

Who Is John Zangardi?

Zangardi previously served as president and CEO of Redhorse Corp. and senior vice president of Leidos, where he led digital transformation initiatives across defense, homeland and civilian missions.

He has over three decades of executive leadership experience in cybersecurity modernization, cloud transformation, telecommunications upgrades, acquisition and advanced data analytics across industry and government.

He served in the military as a naval aviator and held senior executive positions at the Department of War and the Department of Homeland Security.

Zangardi serves on public and private boards, advising companies on AI and machine learning, cybersecurity, strategic governance and communications.