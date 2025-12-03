BEINCOURT’s EASYCOURT hybrid audiovisual offerings are now available through Carahsoft Technology’s General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule contract, expanding access for federal, state and tribal courts looking to acquire AV courtroom systems.

What Is EASYCOURT?

The EASYCOURT platform combines audio, video and evidence presentation into a single setup built for judicial environments, Carahsoft said Monday. BEINCOURT offers both fixed courtroom installations and mobile configurations that support continuity of operations, disaster recovery and remote proceedings. With the integrated offering, the company aims to lower costs and simplify adoption compared with traditional courtroom technology, while maintaining compatibility with Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Webex.

According to Gregory Fechner, BEINCOURT’s vice president of business development, the product features the company’s StreamSync audiovisual matrix technology and SoundSphere speaker and microphone system.

Carahsoft President Craig Abod, an 11-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the availability of EASYCOURT on the GSA Schedule gives courts a more direct path to hybrid capability. “Alongside our reseller partners, we look forward to supporting BEINCOURT in bringing these innovative solutions to more judicial customers,” Abod continued.

Commenting about the partnership, Fechner said the expansion of procurement access through Carahsoft comes as courts face growing demand for hybrid participation.

What Contracts Offer EASYCOURT?

EASYCOURT is also available through Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, Educational and Institutional Cooperative Services, and The Quilt contracts.