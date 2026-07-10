HII GRIMM, VIPER Earn CDAO Tradewinds ‘Awardable’ Status

GRIMM supports real-time geolocation and direction-finding of RF signals

VIPER generates synthetic RF data for AI-based electronic warfare training

The Potomac Officers Club will host two DOW summits this summer

HII‘s Mission Technologies division announced that its GRIMM and VIPER spectrum dominance and awareness products have achieved “awardable” status on the Department of War Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

As DOW continues accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies through Tradewinds, government and industry leaders will gather to discuss the innovations shaping future defense missions. Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to hear discussions on commercial space relay, optical networks, AI and other emerging defense technologies. You can also reserve your seat for the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 to join maritime leaders examining naval modernization, autonomous systems and next-generation capabilities.

The company said Tuesday the designation will make its products available through the marketplace, which is built to speed up the procurement and adoption of AI, machine learning, analytics and data capabilities across DOW.

“Achieving awardable status underscores how HII is delivering ready-to-deploy solutions to the warfighter,” said Grant Hagen, president of the warfare systems group at HII Mission Technologies. “This designation accelerates access for our government partners and validates the operational impact and mission-relevance of these capabilities.”

According to the company, integrating the capabilities with manned and unmanned platforms could expand spectrum awareness and help forces detect, characterize and respond to threats across operational domains.

What Is HII GRIMM?

GRIMM is a compact spectrum dominance system designed to perform real-time geolocation and direction-finding of adversary signals and other emitters of interest.

According to HII, the payload is engineered for low size, weight, power and cost while supporting situational awareness, intelligence missions and force protection. The company launched GRIMM in December.

What Is HII VIPER?

VIPER, short for Volumetric Integrative Propagation Engine for Ray-Tracing, is an electromagnetic modeling and synthetic data generation capability that functions as a high-resolution channel emulator to produce realistic radio frequency scenario data for training AI-based algorithms.

HII said the capability addresses AI data scarcity for cognitive electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial system applications while reducing the costs, risks and limitations associated with live-flight testing.

What Is CDAO Tradewinds?

Tradewinds is CDAO’s acquisition ecosystem designed to support alternative approaches to technology acquisition and procurement across DOW. The platform currently supports more than 120 DOW organizations and leverages existing acquisition authorities to accelerate the procurement of capabilities.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a centralized platform featuring technology offerings intended for defense applications. It uses monthly vendor-submitted video pitches that are evaluated against federal standards as part of its process for identifying technologies for government consideration.

HII said videos featuring GRIMM and VIPER are available to government customers through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, where the technologies were recognized among a competitive group of applicants whose submissions demonstrated innovation, scalability and potential impact on DOW missions.