QinetiQ US Elevates Jennifer Deaver to Chief People Officer

Jennifer Deaver officially started serving as QinetiQ’s chief people officer on July 6

Deaver brings more than two decades of experience in talent strategy, recruiting and workforce planning

She previously led QinetiQ’s talent acquisition organization through a major transformation

QinetiQ announced Friday that Jennifer Deaver was elevated to chief people officer , effective July 6.

“Our people are the foundation of every mission we support, and I’m honored to take on this role. I look forward to building on the strong culture we have and advancing a people strategy that empowers our workforce to deliver mission-led innovation for our customers,” said Deaver.

Who Is Jennifer Deaver?

Deaver is a human resources executive with over 20 years of experience spanning workforce planning, talent strategy and recruiting. Before her promotion, Deaver was head of talent acquisition, which she helped transform into an award-winning function supporting mission readiness and company growth.

The operations executive previously served as director of talent acquisition at Avantus Federal for three years, overseeing workforce and operational transformation during the company’s acquisition by QinetiQ.

She also spent nearly six years at E3 Federal Solutions, where she held roles such as recruiting manager and deputy manager. Earlier in her career, Deaver held multiple recruiter positions at Aveshka and DLT Solutions.

What Did the QinetiQ CEO Say About Deaver’s Promotion?