US AI has tapped Carahsoft Technology to bring its Intelligent Computing Platform to government customers as its public sector distributor

Agencies can acquire US AI’s products through NASA SEWP V, ITES-SW2 and several other contract vehicles

The deal covers US AI’s flagship Archangel platform, which uses agentic AI to handle cyber governance, compliance and continuous diagnostics

US AI has selected Carahsoft Technology to deliver its Intelligent Computing Platform to government customers.

Carahsoft said Wednesday it will serve as US AI’s public sector distributor, leveraging its reseller network and contract vehicles. Agencies will be able to acquire US AI’s products through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, NASPO ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners contract vehicles.

What Does US AI Offer Agencies?

The agreement covers US AI’s flagship product, Archangel, an agentic cyber governance and intelligence platform that pulls compliance, security telemetry and evolving federal frameworks into a single operational view. It is built on US AI’s Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High authorized platform and pairs governance, risk and compliance functions with continuous diagnostics and mitigation.

Rather than relying on manual audits and static checklists, Archangel uses autonomous cyber intelligence to map controls against emerging risks, test an agency’s security posture against real-world threats and flag gaps before they widen. Its agentic AI generates insights, recommends actions and adjusts defensive posture across an enterprise.

David Nguyen, US AI’s founder and CEO, said the partnership is meant to help agencies shift from reactive compliance toward proactive, intelligence-driven cyber readiness.

Steve Jacyna, Carahsoft’s director of innovative cybersecurity solutions, said US AI brings an adaptive, AI-driven approach to cybersecurity and compliance suited to modern agency needs.

How Does It Fit Carahsoft’s Cyber Push?

The agreement is the latest in a steady run of cybersecurity distribution deals for Carahsoft. In June, the company partnered with Nimbus-T Global to distribute its Nimbus-Key ID identity security platform, and in May, it began offering Datadog’s FedRAMP High-authorized observability and security platform as that firm’s master government aggregator. Earlier deals brought MyCISO’s SecurityOS governance platform and Acsense’s identity resilience tools into its catalog.