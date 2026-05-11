Summit 7 Reaches Milestone: Over 100 DIB Clients Achieve CMMC Level 2 Certification

Summit 7 surpasses 100 CMMC Level 2-certified clients

Cyber compliance remains a major hurdle throughout the defense industrial base

Company continues expanding CMMC support through partnerships and acquisitions

Summit 7 has helped more than 100 clients achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 status, marking a milestone in the company’s efforts to support cybersecurity compliance across the defense industrial base.

The company said Friday the certifications position those organizations to pursue Department of War contracts involving controlled unclassified information without delays tied to cyber compliance requirements.

Discussions on cybersecurity compliance and implementation challenges facing the defense industrial base are among the highlights of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Register now!

Why Does the CMMC Certification Matter?

Summit 7 highlights a significant compliance gap: while roughly 120,000 defense industrial base organizations will require CMMC Level 2 certification, less than 1 percent has reached that milestone to date.

“We are incredibly proud of the work we have done since 2016 to implement secure infrastructure and ultimately prepare our clients for CMMC certification,” said Scott Edwards, CEO of Summit 7.

“I would like to congratulate these organizations and their hardworking teams on fortifying themselves and our nation against critical cyber threats. I would also like to thank Microsoft for their partnership and commitment to quality platforms and services, both of which have heavily contributed to the DIB’s certification success,” the 2025 Wash100 Award recipient said.

How Has Summit 7 Expanded Its CMMC Efforts?

The latest milestone follows several recent initiatives related to defense cybersecurity compliance and support services.

Earlier in May, the Army selected Summit 7 as one of eight companies eligible to compete for task orders under the potential five-year, $49 million Next-Gen Commercial Operations in Defended Enclaves pilot program. The NCODE initiative is intended to help small defense contractors implement cybersecurity requirements, including National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 and CMMC standards. Summit 7 said the pilot program could support up to 1,000 organizations during its initial phase.

The company has also expanded its training and compliance capabilities through acquisitions and partnerships. In 2025, Summit 7 acquired GRC Academy to strengthen its CMMC education and training offerings and partnered with Defense Trade Solutions to support defense contractors navigating cybersecurity and export compliance requirements.