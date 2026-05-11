Navy extends DARTS system development with new contract

GDMS will support Virginia- and Columbia-class undersea platforms

Progeny Systems, acquired by GDMS in 2022, held the previous DARTS contract

General Dynamics Mission Systems has secured a $66.2 million contract from the U.S. Navy to continue Small Business Innovation Research Phase III development of the Data Acquisition and Retrieval System , or DARTS.

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What Is the Scope of the DARTS Contract?

The Department of War said Thursday the cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will support continued DARTS development work tied to the Navy’s Virginia- and Columbia-class submarine testing efforts.

The award carries a five-year ordering period ending in May 2031. It follows the $38.9 million contract awarded to Progeny Systems in May 2021. GDMS acquired Progeny in 2022.

What Are the Contract Details?

GDMS will perform 80 percent of the project in Groton, Connecticut, with additional work taking place in Newport, Rhode Island; Port Canaveral, Florida; and Andros Island in the Bahamas. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport in Rhode Island will obligate $567,377 in fiscal 2026 shipbuilding and conversion funds; $369,216 in fiscal 2023 funds; and $174,487 in fiscal 2024 funds under the initial task order.

How Does the Award Fit Into GDMS’s Navy Submarine Work?

The DARTS award adds to GDMS’ broader portfolio of Navy submarine support programs. As a GDMS business unit, Progeny secured a potential $120.7 million contract for submarine engineering and software development services, a potential $108.9 million award for information assurance and reliability monitoring system software support, and a potential $82.9 million contract for submarine sonar subsystem design and development.