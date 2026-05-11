Army selects PTC Windchill as enterprise lifecycle management platform

Designation supports broader push toward centralized Army data systems

Windchill will support weapon system management from development to sustainment

The U.S. Army has officially named PTC’s Windchill as the service’s enterprise product data management platform, or ePDM. As an approved Department of the Army data platform, Windchill will serve as the primary capability for both product data and lifecycle management, PTC said Tuesday.

The Army’s ongoing digital modernization and data integration efforts will be part of discussions at the 2026 Army Summit, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club on June 18. Senior Army officials participating in the panel discussion, “Tech Stack After Next: What’s Still Needed to Enable a Hyperconnected Battlefield,” will examine the technologies, architectures and integration challenges tied to building a more connected operational environment. Register now!

What Is PTC Windchill?

Windchill is PTC’s product lifecycle management platform. It manages product data, configurations and engineering processes throughout a system’s lifecycle to help organizations automate routine tasks, improve decision-making and optimize product development, among others.

What Will the Army Use Windchill For?

As the ePDM, Windchill will provide a centralized system of record for all product data management and product lifecycle management information in compliance with Army data platforms guidance.

The platform powers enterprise workflows and configuration management, supporting the entire weapon system lifecycle from initial development through production and sustainment.

PTC said the ePDM environment will also help the service reduce redundant data systems, strengthen cybersecurity protections and identify opportunities to lower related costs.

The Army is modernizing its product lifecycle management through an initiative led by the Combat Capabilities Development Command.

How Does the Designation Align With Army Data Strategy?

The announcement follows Army guidance issued in 2024, directing organizations to use approved enterprise data platforms for mission and business operations, unless the Army Data Board grants an exemption. That guidance identified approved data platforms as critical to establishing a more data-centric operating environment.

How Is PTC Expanding Windchill’s Defense Role?

PTC has continued positioning Windchill as a digital engineering and modernization platform for defense customers.

Earlier this year, the company enabled Windchill and its Codebeamer application lifecycle management platform to operate in Microsoft cloud environments up to Department of War Impact Level 6, allowing defense organizations to deploy the tools in classified cloud environments supporting DOW and intelligence workloads.

In 2020, the Navy selected the Windchill software-as-a-service offering to support Naval Sea Systems Command’s model-based product support initiative focused on ship and submarine lifecycle management modernization.