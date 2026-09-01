Knox Systems has standardized on CrowdStrike Falcon for platform security

The adoption spans Knox’s FedRAMP and DOW cloud environments

The move deepens Knox’s investment in protecting federal cloud workloads

Knox Systems has adopted the CrowdStrike Falcon platform as a core component of the security architecture supporting its managed federal and Department of War cloud operations .

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Why Did Knox Systems Adopt CrowdStrike Falcon?

Knox said the decision reflects its approach of building its platform with top-tier technologies at every layer of its stack, guided by what the company calls its “Protect the Fort” security philosophy. The company noted that the CrowdStrike adoption is part of a broader effort to continually reinforce security across its managed cloud platform, allowing customers to inherit enterprise-grade protections as they pursue their own federal authorizations.

The move comes as Knox continues to expand, now supporting more than 100 AI and enterprise software applications and having achieved High authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. Knox provides fully managed FedRAMP Moderate, FedRAMP High and Impact Level environments that help commercial software companies reach the federal market faster than traditional authorization paths allow.

What Did Knox & CrowdStrike Officials Say About the Adoption?

Irina Denisenko , founder and CEO of Knox Systems, said the company’s customers place their trust in Knox to protect their most sensitive production environments, and that this trust depends on continued investment in security.

“That trust is earned by relentlessly investing in security,” Denisenko said. “As we continue to grow, we’re doubling down on a simple philosophy: use the best security in the world to protect the infrastructure that protects our customers. CrowdStrike Falcon is a clear answer to achieve that goal.”

Karan Sondhi , chief technology officer for global public sector at CrowdStrike, said federal cloud environments require security capable of protecting mission-critical workloads without hindering innovation.

“Knox is helping commercial technology companies bring innovation to the U.S. Government faster, and we’re proud that the Falcon platform is a core part of the security architecture powering that mission,” Sondhi added.

How Does the CrowdStrike Adoption Align With Knox’s Federal Growth Initiatives?

The CrowdStrike adoption builds on a series of moves Knox Systems has made to expand its footprint in the federal cloud market. The company recently launched a continuous vulnerability detection platform for FedRAMP 20x , designed to deliver continuous vulnerability detection, reporting and evidence generation for federal cloud environments. Knox has also grown its physical presence in the federal market, opening a new office in Crystal City, Virginia , to bring FedRAMP-focused support closer to its government customers, a move that followed a $25 million Series A funding round led by B Capital with participation from M12, Okta Ventures and MongoDB Ventures.

On the leadership front, the company appointed Hemant Baidwan, former CISO at the Department of Homeland Security, as executive chief information security officer to lead cybersecurity strategy across its AI-driven cloud platform.