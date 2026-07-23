Knox Systems has established a new office in Crystal City, Virginia, to bring its operations closer to its federal customers

The new office will house the company’s security and risk operations centers as well as its DevOps and InfoTech teams

The headquarters opening is part of the company’s growth strategy, which includes increasing its workforce by 30% by year-end

Managed federal cloud provider Knox Systems announced Wednesday that it has opened a new Washington-area headquarters in Crystal City, Virginia, establishing the site as the operational home for the company’s security and risk operations centers.

The new office was established to bring the company’s FedRAMP-focused support closer to the federal agencies it serves.

What Will Be the Functions of the Crystal City Office?

The Crystal City office will function as the primary hub for Knox’s DevOps and InfoTech teams, which specialize in continuous monitoring, cybersecurity, customer success and compliance services.

“Opening our largest office in Arlington is a direct investment in the customers and mission we serve,” Knox Systems CEO Irina Denisenko said. “The U.S. government spends more than $100 billion a year on software, but only a few hundred SaaS applications are available for federal use, and we exist to close that gap. Being minutes from the agencies and partners we work with every day lets us collaborate more closely, driving greater strategic value for both our customers and the government end user.”

Hemant Baidwan, executive chief information security officer of Knox Systems, commented on the consolidation of the company’s Security Operation Center and Risk Operations Center under one facility. “Security operations never stop, and neither can the teams supporting them. Bringing our Security and Risk Operations Centers together under one roof in Arlington strengthens how we collaborate, respond, and deliver the support our customers and agencies depend on.”

How Does the New HQ Reflect Knox Systems’ Growth?

The headquarters opening follows a $25 million Series A funding round and comes as Knox projects 30% headcount growth by the end of the year. The company’s headcount has grown to nearly 70 full-time employees, with more than 20% currently based in the Washington, D.C. area. The company expects a substantial share of future hires to work out of the Arlington office.

In terms of projects, the company recently helped Presage Technologies earn FedRAMP authorization for its contactless vital sign technology. Last month, Vannevar secured FedRAMP High Authorization for its artificial intelligence-powered homeland security mission systems with the support of Knox.