Vannevar has obtained FedRAMP High Authorization in partnership with Knox Systems

Authorization enables federal agencies to access Vannevar’s AI-powered mission systems

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Vannevar has secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, High Authorization for its artificial intelligence-powered systems for homeland security missions through its partnership with Knox Systems.

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Vannevar said Tuesday it obtained FedRAMP High Authorization within months through its work with Knox, enabling the company to continue focusing resources on mission system development.

How Do Vannevar’s Agentic AI & Software Offerings Support Homeland Security Missions?

According to Vannevar, its software and agentic AI platforms support homeland security and law enforcement missions. The company said its offerings are designed to assist personnel with threat detection, information analysis and operational decision-making.

What Did Vannevar & Knox Systems Officials Say About the Authorization?

Vannevar Chief Technology Officer Tushar Narayan said the authorization will enable the company to deploy advanced AI capabilities in high-security government environments while complying with security and transparency requirements.

Knox Systems CEO Irina Denisenko said Vannevar’s national security mission requires compliance with the highest federal standards.

“By partnering with Knox to obtain FedRAMP High Authorization, Vannevar continues to drive real mission impact, giving homeland security and law enforcement personnel the best available technology for their ever-evolving missions,” added Denisenko.

What Is Vannevar?

Vannevar is a national security company focused on developing mission-specific software designed to help operators identify threats, understand complex environments and make decisions more quickly.

According to Vannevar, its platforms use adversarial data and agentic AI to support operators and decision-makers across government missions, including homeland security, strategic competition and critical infrastructure protection.

In April, the company partnered with SMX to advance the delivery of mission-specific AI agents to combatant commands and select federal agencies.