SMX and Vannevar have partnered to advance the delivery of mission-specific artificial intelligence agents to combatant commands and select federal agencies.

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In a joint release published Tuesday, the companies said the collaboration aims to accelerate operational outcomes by combining Vannevar’s AI, data and mission analytics platforms with SMX’s enterprise-scale delivery and contract positions across service components, geographic combatant commands and federal civilian agencies.

What Does the SMX-Vannevar Partnership Intend to Pursue?

The partnership seeks to rapidly transition mission requirements to fielded capabilities with a focus on operational workflows and repeatable deployment models. SMX and Vannevar plan to focus on several efforts, including the integration of existing tools to support data sharing and analysis; the advancement of agent infrastructure; mission-specific agent deployments; and AI-enabled mission services.

The companies will oversee deployments through an AI-enabled services model that embeds mission and technical experts onsite to scale adoption and support mission outcomes.

SMX and Vannevar expect to focus initial efforts across six combatant commands and select federal civilian agencies while pursuing opportunities through a mix of rapid acquisition pathways and traditional contracting approaches, including other transaction agreements.

What Did Vannevar & SMX Leaders Say About the Partnership?

Erin Biggers, executive vice president of mission at Vannevar, said modern operations require the ability to convert complex data into timely insights that support action across competition and conflict environments.

“This partnership is about rapidly fielding warfighting agents that fit how teams actually work, and delivering decision advantage that is measurable, repeatable and ready to scale,” Biggers added.

Dana Dewey, president of global defense at SMX, said the company brings experience delivering mission-critical capabilities at scale across global operations.

“By combining our execution strength and mission footprint with Vannevar’s agentic capabilities, we can accelerate the transition from prototype to sustained operational- embedding mission-specific AI directly into end-user workflows and drive real-world outcomes,” Dewey added.

How Do SMX’s Other AI Partnerships Support Government Missions?

SMX has pursued multiple collaborations to advance AI adoption across defense and federal environments.

The company partnered with C3 AI to develop AI applications supporting use cases such as intelligence analysis and defense readiness for government customers. SMX also worked with BigBear.ai to deploy AI and orchestration technologies to the Navy to enhance maritime domain awareness.

In addition, SMX collaborated with Google Public Sector and World Wide Technology to launch a pilot program to integrate AI, machine learning and digital productivity capabilities into military operations.