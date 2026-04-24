Deloitte has established a dedicated practice for Google Cloud technologies, including the artificial intelligence platform Gemini Enterprise. The Google Cloud agentic transformation practice will help customers securely deploy agentic AI at scale to accelerate digital transformation across retail, healthcare, financial and government sectors, Deloitte said Wednesday.

“With Google AI and Gemini Enterprise, Deloitte helps clients deploy secure, scalable AI that drives productivity, streamlines operations and sharpens decision-making,” stated Jason Girzadas, CEO of Deloitte US.

What Does Deloitte’s Dedicated Google Cloud Practice Offer?

The practice will use Deloitte’s Ascend intelligent automation tools and Google AI and agentic assets to deliver end-to-end services spanning strategy, process redesign, implementation, governance and adoption.

“Our collaboration with Deloitte combines the power of Gemini Enterprise with Deloitte’s deep industry expertise, providing an accelerated path for customers to deploy agentic solutions at scale and unlock new levels of productivity,” commented Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

Deloitte said it has developed a library of more than 1,000 prebuilt, industry-specific AI agents to accelerate adoption across business workflows. The firm is also leveraging Google Cloud’s Agent2Agent protocol to enable agentic capabilities across third-party platforms.

How Are Deloitte and Google Supporting AI Deployment in Government?

Deloitte has previously worked with Google Public Sector to deploy generative AI capabilities for government use cases through its Elevating Digital Government Experiences multi-lingual, channel-agnostic platform.

Powered by Google’s Gemini multimodal model, the platform is designed to serve as a centralized hub for government resources and services.

The tool can interpret user queries, generate responses and automate processes while providing data-driven insights to improve service delivery.

Deloitte said the platform can also help streamline access to services for military veterans by simplifying how they obtain information and apply for benefits.