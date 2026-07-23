in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, DOD, News

Second Front Systems, Microsoft Expand Collaboration to Accelerate Software ATOs

Photo: Mamie Cruse/LinkedIn
Mamie Cruse. The Second Front executive discussed the company's collaboration with Microsoft to help ISVs obtain ATOs faster.
Mamie Cruse CMO Second Front
  • Second Front Systems has expanded its partnership with Microsoft to help software vendors pursue authority to operate faster
  • Vendors will gain a managed path to Azure Government and other accredited Microsoft cloud environments
  • Second Front’s Game Warden platform will provide a repeatable path for deploying and monitoring software in government environments

Second Front Systems said Tuesday it has expanded its partnership with Microsoft to help independent software vendors accelerate the process of obtaining authority to operate, or ATO.

What Does the Expanded Collaboration Cover?

The partnership will provide software vendors a way to deploy various workloads onto Microsoft Azure Government and other accredited Microsoft cloud environments.

The expanded collaboration builds on the Game Warden platform, which works to offer civilian, defense and national security workloads a repeatable path toward ATO along with deployment and monitoring capabilities. The platform achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High certification in August last year, then was made accessible on Google Cloud Platform for FedRAMP High environments in September.

What Did Second Front’s and Microsoft’s Leaders Say About the Collaboration?

Mamie Cruse, chief mission officer at Second Front, said the collaboration gives ISVs a defined route from civilian to classified environments, provides mission owners with an accredited delivery pipeline for advanced artificial intelligence and DevSecOps, and gives agency officials the predictability to rebuild their workforce around fielded capabilities.

For his part, Jamie Harper, vice president for defense industrial base at Microsoft, said the collaboration is intended to help software companies deploy mission capabilities faster on Microsoft Azure Government.

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Written by Miles Jamison

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