AMD and RGS have partnered on secure AI infrastructure for government use

The partnership builds on a hardened Kubernetes platform for federal and allied AI needs

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Advanced Micro Devices and Rancher Government Solutions have partnered to design a secure, hardened version of the Kubernetes platform to meet the artificial intelligence requirements of the U.S. government and allied partners.

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AMD said Wednesday the collaboration aims to enable organizations to deploy AI while maintaining control over their data, models and infrastructure.

AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct graphics processing units support RGS’ Carbide platform, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, SUSE Rancher Prime and SUSE AI Factory as part of a broader AMD-SUSE enterprise AI collaboration.

How Will AMD & RGS Support Government AI Deployments?

AMD and RGS are collaborating on AMD Instinct MI355X-based AI infrastructure built for government, high-performance computing and research use cases. The infrastructure is designed to let government customers choose a deployment model, whether fully on-premises, sovereign cloud or hybrid, while retaining control of their infrastructure, data and AI models.

The effort forms part of a larger initiative in which AMD and SUSE are validating AMD Enterprise AI Solution Blueprints and AMD Inference Microservices on SUSE AI Factory. The validation uses AMD Instinct MI350P accelerators to test blueprints for use cases, including agentic retrieval-augmented generation, MRI analysis, fintech onboarding and telecom assistance.

What Other Government-Focused Partnerships Has RGS Formed?

The AMD collaboration builds on a series of RGS partnerships aimed at government computing environments. In 2025, RGS and Norseman Defense Technologies partnered to develop Odin’s Edge, an AI-powered cloud-native appliance built for defense, intelligence and emergency response use in austere environments.

RGS has also teamed up with Oracle to equip federal agencies with edge-to-cloud computing technologies for mission-critical tasks and secure container operations using Kubernetes.