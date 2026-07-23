Cathedral has secured $160 million in a funding round

The company was founded by four former DOGE staffers

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Cathedral, a startup founded by former Department of Government Efficiency staffers, has raised $160 million in a funding round that valued the company at $1.4 billion to expand U.S. military cyber capabilities using artificial intelligence, Reuters reported Wednesday.

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Three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital led the round and took seats on Cathedral’s board as part of the deal. The funding closed in recent weeks and has not been previously reported, along with the company’s name, mission and valuation.

What Is Cathedral?

Cathedral is a startup that aims to leverage AI to strengthen U.S. military cyber operations. The company plans to pursue U.S. government contracts to advance offensive and defensive cyber capabilities against U.S. adversaries, according to the report.

The company is also seeking to acquire a data center or work with a data center provider to supply dedicated computing power for its cyber operations. A source said growing engagement between national security agencies and startups could open future contract and partnership opportunities for Cathedral.

Who Are the Founders of Cathedral?

Cathedral was co-founded by four former DOGE employees: Gavin Kliger, Luke Farritor, Marko Elez and Jack Stein.

Kliger most recently served as chief data officer at the Department of War. Prior to this role, he served on the department’s DOGE team and was a senior member of technical staff at Databricks.

Farritor, a former SpaceX intern, led cost-cutting initiatives for DOGE at the General Services Administration. Elez, who also came from SpaceX, held a DOGE role within the Department of the Treasury.