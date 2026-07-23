TCOM is tasked with producing and supporting the PSS-T family of systems

The potential $446.7 million contract also covers fielding, sustainment and lifecycle support for the tethered surveillance systems

PSS-T uses aerostat-based sensors to support persistent surveillance, ISR, situational awareness and communications

The U.S. Army has awarded TCOM a potential $446.7 million contract to provide support for the Persistent Surveillance Systems-Tethered, or PSS-T, family of systems , the Department of War announced Tuesday.

What Is the Scope of the Army’s PSS-T Contract?

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, Columbia, Maryland-based TCOM will produce, field, sustain and provide lifecycle support for the PSS-T family of systems. The award includes cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price arrangements, with work locations and funding to be determined under each order issued.

The Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, solicited 10 bids and received two before making the award, which has an estimated completion date of July 20, 2031.

What Is the PSS-T System?

The PSS-T family uses tethered aerostat-based sensors and related technologies to provide persistent surveillance, situational awareness, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and communications support. Earlier systems associated with the program included MX15 and MX20 electro-optical/infrared sensors, STARLite Radar and Kestrel wide-area airborne sensor technology.

TCOM’s latest award builds on its existing role in the Army’s persistent surveillance efforts. In 2025, the company secured a position on a potential $4 billion Army multiple-award contract covering lighter-than-air systems, tethered platforms and aerial sensors. TCOM was among 10 companies selected to produce, field and provide sustainment and lifecycle services for aerostat systems supporting ISR missions.

The company has also expanded its portfolio beyond traditional aerostats through autonomous, long-endurance platforms and integrated sensing capabilities. TCOM’s broader capabilities grew following its 2022 acquisition of Aerostar International, which specializes in persistent stratospheric platforms and radar systems.