Presage Technologies earned FedRAMP authorization with help from Knox Systems

Presage’s contactless vital sign technology is now cleared for use by federal agencies and defense organizations

The tool works to turn ordinary cameras into health screening and monitoring devices

Presage Technologies has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, Authorization in partnership with Knox Systems , enabling federal agencies to deploy its contactless vital sign technology .

What Does the FedRAMP Authorization Enable?

Knox said Thursday the FedRAMP authorization enables federal organizations and the defense industrial base to deploy Presage’s platform for workforce health assessments, personnel security operations and combat casualty care. The technology works to convert conventional cameras into tools for health monitoring, screening and treatment support.

FedRAMP establishes standardized security assessment and authorization requirements for cloud services used by the federal government. Presage said the authorization process took 62 days after the two companies signed nondisclosure agreements.

Mark Oliver , founder and CEO of Presage Technologies, said the authorization lets federal agencies deploy the company’s technology across healthcare, readiness and national security missions, and credited Knox with accelerating the process to weeks rather than years.

The authorization adds Presage to a growing list of commercial technology providers that have used Knox’s managed cloud environment to navigate FedRAMP requirements and expand access to federal customers.

Knox has partnered with companies across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, industrial technology and other sectors to help commercial software providers deploy their technologies within government environments. The company has collaborated with Google Public Sector to accelerate the deployment of commercial software from software-as-a-service and AI applications to federal users. It has also supported Tractian, Swimlane, Sierra and Sift in achieving FedRAMP authorization in recent months.

How Does the Technology Support Federal Programs?

Presage is a performer on the Defense Innovation Unit’s Polygraph Plus project, which focuses on identifying commercial technologies that can enhance the speed, quality and scalability of trust and risk assessments for personnel security. The company said the authorization demonstrates the role of DIU’s Bridge Program services in enabling faster authorization for commercial technologies.