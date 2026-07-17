Edgewater Books Argonne IT Managed Services Contract

Edgewater has expanded its presence across DOE’s national lab network through the award

The company will provide service desk operations and other managed IT support for Argonne

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore AI, cloud, data infrastructure and more

Edgewater Federal Solutions has received a five-year contract to provide IT managed services for the Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory.

Edgewater’s work in support of one of DOE’s national labs reflects the kind of enterprise IT modernization taking hold across federal civilian agencies today. The Potomac Officers Club will explore these developments at the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29, with sessions covering AI adoption across government, data, cloud and compute infrastructure, cybersecurity and compliance-driven initiatives, and other enterprisewide programs. Register now to join the conversation.

The company said Thursday the award marks an expansion of the national lab’s managed service provider model established in 2015 for scalable IT support delivery.

“We are honored to partner with Argonne National Laboratory in support of its vital research mission,” said Rodger Jones, president of Energy+ at Edgewater. “This award expands our footprint across the DOE’s national laboratory complex. Our growing presence in this space underscores our commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and mission-focused IT services that enable scientific discovery at the highest level.”

What Is the Scope of the Contract?

Under the contract, Edgewater will provide service desk operations, integrated IT and audio-visual services, on-site and remote end-user support, IT service management platform assistance and other managed IT services for Argonne to support its research mission across energy, national security, environment and STEM disciplines.

Argonne is a multidisciplinary science and research center in Lemont, Illinois, employing more than 4,500 personnel. UChicago Argonne operates the national lab for DOE.

What Is Edgewater Federal Solutions?

Edgewater is a venture capital-backed provider of enterprise IT, cybersecurity and professional services for federal customers in the health, energy and law enforcement sectors. The company maintains Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2, ISO and Capability Maturity Model Integration certifications.

In June, the company achieved “Awardable” status on the Department of War Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace for EdgeScanAI, a records management and reporting capability for government agencies.