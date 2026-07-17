Brian Kropa will lead Odyssey’s integrated solutions division as executive director

The Air Force veteran will focus on expanding technology offerings for government and defense customers

Kropa will leverage extensive experience in cyber, engineering and modernization to his new role

Odyssey has appointed Brian Kropa as executive director of integrated solutions , the company announced Thursday on LinkedIn.

What Will Kropa Oversee in His New Role?

Kropa will spearhead the integrated solutions organization’s strategy, growth and operations. He will help expand the company’s delivery of hardware, software and technical capabilities to government customers. The company said his experience will support its efforts to address evolving threats and increasingly complex mission requirements while providing technology support for defense missions.

What Experience Does Brian Kropa Bring to Odyssey?

Kropa joins Odyssey with nearly 20 years of Air Force experience spanning cybersecurity and engineering, with expertise in offensive and defensive cyber operations, multi-level security, digital transformation, enterprise technology modernization and software-defined command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

He most recently served as a technical adviser for advanced cyber technology at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, providing technical counsel to senior Air Force and Space Force leaders and helping shape the development of advanced cyber technologies for military operations and national defense.

At AFLCMC, Kropa also served as chief engineer for the Enterprise IT and Cyber Infrastructure Division, known as HNI, where he helped grow the division’s portfolio. His earlier roles included lead engineer for the Advanced Technology Branch and computer scientist for the cyber operations and defensive cyber branches.

Kropa spoke on the Future of USAF IT panel at the Potomac Officers Club‘s AF IT Modernization and Digital Transformation Forum on Dec. 15, 2021.