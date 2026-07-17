The Air Force has selected OMNI Federal to deliver DevOps-as-a-service under an SBIR Phase III effort

The award supports an agile environment for AI integration, testing and deployment

Omni Federal will sponsor the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30, which will explore AI, Golden Dome and other emerging priorities

OMNI Federal has secured a $67.1 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide DevOps-as-a-service under a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III effort.

OMNI Federal is proud to sponsor the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30, where government and industry leaders will discuss fiscal year 2027 defense priorities, AI and the future of air and space capabilities. Register today.

What Does the Contract Cover?

The Department of War said Wednesday the firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials award supports the Acquisition Platform Integration and eXperimentation program. Under the contract, OMNI Federal will provide DevOps-as-a-service to create an agile environment for artificial intelligence integration, testing and deployment.

Work will be carried out in San Antonio, Texas, with completion expected by July 15, 2031. The Air Force awarded the contract on a sole-source basis.

How Does the Award Build on OMNI Federal’s Previous Air Force Work?

The latest award expands OMNI Federal’s work with the Air Force under the SBIR program. In 2022, the company was awarded a $44 million Phase III contract for data security support and training services for the Air Force Business Enterprise Systems Product Innovation Directorate.

That effort included adding data-as-a-service capabilities to the DOW’s Cloud One environment and expanding the Air Force Digital University, developed with BESPIN to train Air Force, Space Force and DOW personnel in AI, cybersecurity and advanced analytics.