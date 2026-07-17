Vertosoft has secured a spot in Category A of NASA’S Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI government-wide acquisition contract

SEWP VI has a total program ceiling value of $60 billion while individual contracts have a maximum value of $20 billion

NASA leaders will be in attendance at the 2026 Air and Space Summit, which will take place on July 30

Vertosoft announced Thursday that it has landed a position on NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI vehicle, gaining a new pathway to deliver technology offerings to federal customers under the contract’s Category A track for IT technologies.

Where does the future of air and space power take shape? Join top Air Force, Space Force and NASA leaders alongside industry innovators at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30, for a front-row look at fiscal 2027 priorities, from Golden Dome to next-generation space architectures. Registration is still open!

What Is SEWP VI?

NASA’s SEWP VI is a government-wide acquisition contract, or GWAC, providing federal agencies access to IT, communications, and audio-visual products and services. According to Federal News Network, NASA chose 1,490 vendors and made 2,115 awards across three categories for the program, with the contract expected to begin Nov. 1 and run through Oct. 31, 2036. The GWAC has an overall ceiling of $60 billion though each individual contract award is capped at a maximum of $20 billion.

SEWP VI is organized into three categories. Category A covers IT offerings, Category B covers enterprise-wide IT services and Category C covers IT mission-based services. Category A, the largest and most established category, encompasses IT, communications, and AV products, including hardware, software, cloud products, and security tools. Federal News Network reports that Category A received 364 awards, with small businesses winning 88 percent of them.

What Did Vertosoft’s Jay Colavita Say About the SEWP VI Award?

Commenting on his company’s selection for SEWP VI, Jay Colavita, president of Vertosoft, said, “Being awarded a NASA SEWP VI contract is a major milestone for Vertosoft and a meaningful expansion of the contract access we provide to our suppliers and government customers.”

“Our mission has always been to simplify public sector procurement and help agencies access the innovative technologies they need to modernize operations, improve security, and advance mission outcomes. SEWP VI strengthens our ability to deliver on that mission across the federal market,” Colavita explained. He went on to add that the GWAC enables his company to connect “agencies with high-impact technology solutions through an efficient, trusted acquisition path.”