Collins Aerospace will provide command, control and communications integration support for the CAAS 10.3 software

The company will also deliver maintenance, modification and engineering services

The RTX business unit was selected by the U.S. Army for the $38.9 million contract

RTX ’s Collins Aerospace has secured a $38.9 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract from the U.S. Army for software support tied to the Common Avionics Architecture System , or CAAS, for its evolving aircraft fleet, the Department of War said Monday.

What Is the Scope of the CAAS Contract?

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, Collins Aerospace will provide command, control and communications integration, along with modification, maintenance and engineering support, for CAAS 10.3 software. Individual work locations and funding will be set through separate task orders issued under the contract.

The award brings the contract’s cumulative value to $55.1 million, following a solicitation that drew a single bid. Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is overseeing the contract, with work expected to run through Feb. 28, 2029.

What Is the Common Avionics Architecture System?

CAAS is an avionics management system built around the Flight2 open systems architecture, letting operators bring communications, navigation and mission subsystems into a single design. Its components are combat-proven and off-the-shelf, an approach the company says lowers technical risk while still delivering strong performance.

Pilots working with the system get cockpit displays configured for cargo, assault and multi-mission flying, paired with embedded cognitive decision aiding meant to lighten workload during demanding missions. For low-visibility conditions, CAAS adds flight and hover symbology alongside a digital map and situational-awareness display geared toward battlefield survivability. The company says built-in support and training work keep long-term sustainment costs aligned with existing budgets.