Venture Arms of Lockheed, Sumitomo Invest in Diffraqtion

Two strategic venture arms have joined Diffraqtion’s funding round

Diffraqtion is developing quantum cameras for space domain awareness and reconnaissance

The 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24 will explore AI, open source intelligence and more

Quantum camera developer Diffraqtion has received strategic investments from Lockheed Martin Ventures and Sumitomo’s Presidio Ventures as part of a pre-seed funding round that will support the development of the company’s first fielded camera .

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What Are the Details of the Investment?

Diffraqtion said Monday the pre-seed round, which now totals more than $10 million, also drew participation from SBI US Gateway Fund with Plug and Play, Collaborative Fund and TekVentures, along with continued backing from existing investors Aether VC, milemark capital and ADIN.

The backing follows the round’s first close in January, led by Ground State Ventures. Since then, Diffraqtion has completed an on-sky demonstration distinguishing closely spaced objects, advanced its Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Direct-to-Phase-II Small Business Innovation Research into its second option period, and won a NASA SBIR Phase I award for orbital debris tracking along with NASA’s $100,000 Space to Soil Challenge.

The funding will support Diffraqtion’s first fielded camera, with flight heritage planned through a hosted payload on a partner spacecraft.

Peter Kazlas has joined Diffraqtion as head of engineering, bringing 25 years of optics experience spanning E Ink and QD Vision.

What Are Diffraqtion’s Quantum Cameras?

Diffraqtion’s cameras are designed to resolve detail beyond the limits of conventional optics, which are typically constrained by lens aperture size. The system captures light based on shape rather than brightness, reducing the aperture and computing power needed to classify distant objects. Company simulations show the approach can resolve features up to 20 times smaller and classify targets considerably faster than standard pipelines. The method is passive, grounded in quantum estimation theory rather than quantum computing, and requires no qubits or cryogenic cooling.

Johannes Galatsanos , CEO and co-founder of Diffraqtion, said the company’s technology moves past the traditional reliance on larger optics to see farther.

“Our cameras break that paradigm, delivering better mission capability at a fraction of the aperture, size, and cost. Now we’re building our first fielded camera and preparing for operational engagements in space domain awareness and reconnaissance,” Galatsanos stated.

What Is Diffraqtion?

Diffraqtion is a Somerville, Massachusetts-based quantum camera company spun out of MIT and the University of Maryland. The company combines photonic sensing hardware with a proprietary processing layer to convert raw imagery into real-time intelligence, developing the technology primarily for space domain awareness and reconnaissance applications, with additional uses across drones, autonomous systems and precision inspection.