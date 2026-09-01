Carahsoft has announced a partnership with Piazza Consulting Group to make its D360 platform available to public sector customers

The D360 suite helps automate and simplify complex documents

Piazza Consulting is a New Jersey-based software engineering firm founded in 2020

Carahsoft announced Monday that it has entered into a partnership that will make the D360 artificial intelligence platform and services developed by Piazza Consulting Group available to government buyers.

Under the arrangement, Carahsoft will act as PCG’s master government aggregator, giving the company’s offerings a path to public sector customers through Carahsoft’s network of reseller partners.

“Government agencies are under increasing pressure to modernize their operations while maintaining the highest standards of security, accountability and data control,” said James Di Piazza, CEO of PCG. He said the partnership “can help agencies move from AI experimentation to secure, measurable and mission-focused adoption.”

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What Is Piazza Consulting Group’s D360 AI?

Carahsoft will distribute the D360 AI suite, which works to automate repetitive tasks that involve handling a lot of information. The suite comprises a document intelligence capability; a conversational voice AI; retrieval-augmented generation; agentic AI; and AI governance and guardrail capabilities.

PCG’s platform can be hosted across commercial and government cloud environments, on private or on-premise infrastructure or within air-gapped networks.

What Is Piazza Consulting Group?

Piazza Consulting Group is an engineering firm founded in 2020, headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey, with operations in Hyderabad, India. It builds AI-powered enterprise products and software, and employs over a hundred people.