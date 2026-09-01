Kevin Messerle Named Atom Computing CFO

Messerle most recently served as CFO at York Space Systems

He previously joined Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Summit Partners

Atom Computing has raised more than $300 million to date

Atom Computing has appointed Kevin Messerle as chief financial officer. Messerle brings more than 20 years of financial leadership, the Boulder, Colorado, quantum computing company said Monday.

What Experience Does Kevin Messerle Bring to Atom?

He arrives from York Space Systems, where he served as CFO and helped prepare the company for its New York Stock Exchange debut. Messerle also played a key role in the acquisition and integration of six companies during that tenure.

Earlier, he held leadership positions at investment firms Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Summit Partners, as well as at high-growth and publicly traded companies.

Ben Bloom, CEO and founder of Atom Computing, said Messerle’s experience will help strengthen the company’s financial foundation and support strategic investments as it enters its next phase of growth.

What Federal Work Does Atom Computing Hold?

In May, the company signed a letter of intent with the Department of Commerce for $100 million to accelerate the development of fault-tolerant, utility-scale quantum computing. That funding falls under CHIPS research and development investments.

Atom Computing is also participating in Stage B of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, a year-long effort in which participants lay out development plans for a utility-scale quantum computer, along with associated risks and prototypes. Microsoft provides algorithmic support and error correction codes to Atom under that program.

Recently, the company closed a $100 million Series C round led by Third Point Ventures, with participation from DCVC and Cisco Investments, bringing total funding past $300 million.

What Is Atom Computing?

Atom Computing is building quantum computers using arrays of optically trapped neutral atoms. It surpassed 1,000 qubits on a universal gate-based system in 2023 and is installing what it describes as the first commercial quantum computer with logical qubits.