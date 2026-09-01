Orion Unveils HORUS to Track Hypersonic Threats From Space

Orion Space Solutions has introduced HORUS, a space-based sensor for hypersonic threat detection

HORUS is designed for deployment on low Earth orbit satellites

The sensor provides initial tracks for integrated air and missile defense systems

Orion Space Solutions , a subsidiary of Arcfield , has introduced HORUS , an all-sky imaging sensor based in space that identifies and monitors hypersonic threats, the company announced on LinkedIn Monday.

How Is HORUS Designed to Track Hypersonic Threats?

HORUS is designed for deployment on a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites to provide persistent coverage for integrated air and missile defense. Its wide field of view is intended to detect the signatures of hypersonic glide vehicles that can be difficult for existing systems to track.

According to Orion’s video demonstration, HORUS detects a hypersonic threat and sends imagery and measurement data to the spacecraft bus. The data is then transmitted to ground stations, where measurements are combined to establish a trajectory track that can be passed to command and control systems.

The sensor is designed to provide an initial track that can cue narrower field-of-view systems used for more precise tracking and targeting.

What Else Is Orion Developing?

The HORUS launch extends Orion’s track record in space-based sensing and payload development. In March, Orion secured initial contracts worth more than $24 million to deliver over 25 payloads for a proprietary space customer, with potential value topping $100 million upon completion of batch deliveries. The payload work includes design, manufacturing, testing and calibration of mission-specific instruments for space-based environmental monitoring.

Orion’s broader portfolio includes sensor and payload production, hypersonic sensing, space domain awareness and environmental monitoring. The company said HORUS is intended to provide a first track of hypersonic systems for integrated defense operations.