AAR has appointed Sanjay Sood as senior vice president and chief digital and technology officer

Sood will oversee AAR’s enterprise systems, infrastructure, cybersecurity and data analytics

He will guide the company’s use of AI and other emerging technologies

Sanjay Sood has been named senior vice president and chief digital and technology officer of AAR , effective Monday, the company announced. He will report directly to Chairman, President and CEO John Holmes .

Who Is Sanjay Sood?

Sood is a technology and product executive who spent more than six years at CDW, most recently as senior vice president and chief technology officer, leading a global technology organization of more than 1,200 employees and contractors. His work at CDW included reshaping technology and data environments, advancing the company’s artificial intelligence efforts and overseeing technology integration following multiple acquisitions.

He previously held senior technology and product leadership roles at HERE Technologies, overseeing global engineering organizations and building new products. He also held senior technology roles at YP, The Real Yellow Pages, Allvoices and BuzzLabs, and worked as a research associate at Northwestern University’s Intelligent Information Laboratory.

What Will Sood Oversee at AAR?

In the role, Sood takes charge of AAR’s technology organization. His duties span enterprise systems, infrastructure, cybersecurity and data and analytics. He will also guide how the company applies AI and other emerging technologies throughout its operations.

“Sanjay brings a unique combination of significant experience in large-scale information technology leadership, infrastructure modernization, and AI technology implementation,” said Holmes.

What Is AAR?