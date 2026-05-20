Iron Mountain InSight Receives FedRAMP High Authorization

Iron Mountain Government Solutions has achieved FedRAMP High authorization

The InSight platform designation enables the handling of sensitive government data and AI workflows

The authorization enables broader deployment of AI-powered records management tools

Iron Mountain Government Solutions has secured High authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program on Google Cloud Platform.

What Does the FedRAMP High Designation Mean?

In a press release sent to ExecutiveBiz on Tuesday, the company said the authorization enables the processing of personally identifiable information and protected health information while meeting the federal government’s highest cloud security requirements for highly sensitive, unclassified government data and AI-driven document workflows.

How Does Iron Mountain InSight Use AI?

The Iron Mountain InSight software-as-a-service platform uses machine learning, large language models and agentic AI capabilities to automate document review, records management and redaction.

The company said the system is designed to help agencies search and retrieve digital and physical records through a unified interface, apply automated retention schedules, and identify redundant or obsolete files.

According to Melissa Carson, vice president and general manager of Iron Mountain Government Solutions, the authorization supports agencies looking to deploy AI for complex information management tasks.

“This designation further solidifies our position as a premier partner for the public sector, and affirms our commitment to providing the highest level of security required to process the government’s most sensitive data,” Carson said.

Why Is Data Governance Becoming Central to Federal AI Adoption?

Records management and information governance are foundational elements for government AI modernization efforts. In a previous commentary, Carson argued agencies must first establish clean, governed and searchable data environments before deploying AI at scale.

Iron Mountain Government Solutions currently supports more than 200 federal organizations and 15 cabinet-level agencies, including work supporting the Department of the Treasury’s Zero Paper Initiative.