AT&T, Seven Others Establish C2 ISAC Cyber Group

Major telecom providers have launched a new cybersecurity information-sharing group

C2 ISAC is aimed at improving threat detection across communications networks

The initiative reflects growing concern over AI-enabled cyberattacks

AT&T and seven other U.S. communications companies have formed a new cybersecurity information-sharing organization aimed at strengthening defenses throughout the telecommunications sector as cyberthreats grow more sophisticated with the use of artificial intelligence.

AT&T said Tuesday the new nonprofit, called the Communications Cybersecurity Information Sharing and Analysis Center, or C2 ISAC, was launched in partnership with Charter, Comcast, Cox, Lumen Technologies, T-Mobile, Verizon and Zayo.

The 2026 Cyber Summit, hosted by Potomac Officers Club on Thursday, will bring together government and industry leaders to discuss evolving cyberthreats, information sharing and strategies to strengthen critical infrastructure security. Register now!

Why Was C2 ISAC Created?

The founding members launched C2 ISAC to overcome blind spots in individual corporate defenses. This collaborative network leverages shared expertise and real-time intelligence to accelerate threat detection and response amid increasingly complex attacks targeting critical communications infrastructure.

C2 ISAC builds on public-private collaboration efforts coordinated through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Communications ISAC.

Who Will Lead the New Cybersecurity Organization?

Valerie Moon, a cybersecurity and homeland security executive with prior leadership roles at CISA and the FBI, will serve as executive director, leading the organization’s day-to-day operations.

Rich Baich, senior vice president and chief information security officer at AT&T, will serve as inaugural chairperson of the board.

“Cybersecurity threats are more sophisticated and persistent than ever,” Baich said. “With Valerie Moon serving as the executive director, the C2 ISAC is well positioned to expand trusted collaboration across the communications sector and help members address emerging risks.”

The eight founding companies will form the initial board of directors, consisting of their respective CISOs.

Baich was a speaker at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Intel Summit, where government and industry leaders discussed emerging cyberthreats, intelligence priorities and national security technology modernization efforts.

Who Is Rich Baich?

Baich held cybersecurity leadership roles prior to joining AT&T, including serving as chief information security officer at the CIA, AIG and Wells Fargo.

Earlier in his career, he spent nearly six years at Deloitte as a principal and worked as a special assistant to the deputy director for the FBI’s National Infrastructure Protection Center. Baich is a former U.S. Navy officer.