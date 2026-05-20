Legion Intelligence has launched new AI tools for contested battlefield operations

Legion has unveiled mission-specific AI packages and an edge AI system

The tools are designed to maintain workflows in disconnected environments

Legion Intelligence has unveiled new artificial intelligence products aimed at helping military and national security teams deploy agentic AI in contested and disconnected operational environments.

The company said Monday that its new Mission Packs deliver tailored AI software capabilities, while its Centurion III edge AI system is designed to enable uninterrupted tactical workflows when network connectivity is lost. These technologies were launched at the ongoing SOF Week 2026.

Legion Intelligence is a sponsor of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit, where intelligence and industry leaders will discuss how AI, cyber and emerging technologies are transforming intelligence operations in contested environments. The Sept. 24 event will highlight modernization priorities, mission innovation and secure data-sharing strategies shaping the future of the intelligence community. Register now!

What Are Legion’s New Mission Packs?

Mission Packs combine AI agents, applications, data integrations and governance controls, turning them into operational tools tailored for specific military and mission functions. The featured tool packages support workflows for commanders, intelligence officers, operations personnel and maintenance teams. According to the company, the Command Layer architecture underpinning the system is intended to coordinate AI agents and operational systems while preserving human oversight.

“Agentic AI will only matter to national security if it can do real work under real constraints,” said Ben Van Roo, CEO and co-founder of Legion Intelligence.

How Does Centurion III Support Edge Operations?

Centurion III is an ultra-small form factor edge AI platform built to operate in disconnected, degraded, intermittent and low-bandwidth environments.

The system uses Intel AI PC technology and can automatically shift between cloud-based frontier models and locally hosted models when network access becomes unavailable. Legion said the platform preserves mission workflows, audit logging and governance controls even in disconnected conditions.

The company demonstrated the platform during recent military exercises, including SOCOM TE 26-2 and Scarlet Dragon 26-01, where Centurion supported operational planning workflows under contested communications conditions.

During SOCOM TE 26-2, Legion paired its software with Rancher Government Solutions’ hardened deployment platform and Hewlett Packard Enterprise edge hardware to demonstrate how AI workflows could continue operating in disconnected environments. Ryan Lewis, CEO of Rancher Government Solutions, said deploying AI at the tactical edge requires secure and repeatable infrastructure that mission teams can trust.

Centurion III supports functions such as intelligence summarization, document exploitation, geospatial analysis and mission planning at the tactical edge.

How Is Legion Expanding Its Defense AI Footprint?

The announcement builds on Legion’s broader push into defense and national security AI deployments.

Earlier this year, the company achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High authorization, enabling it to support government agencies handling controlled unclassified information workloads within a secure cloud environment.

In 2025, the company deployed its SOFchat generative AI platform enterprise-wide across U.S. Special Operations Command networks to support mission planning, intelligence analysis and operational workflows. Legion later partnered with Palantir Technologies to integrate generative AI capabilities into SOCOM’s Mission Command System.