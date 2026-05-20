Serco Secures $90M Army Contract for PPB BOS Support

Serco will continue supporting the Army’s PPB BOS budgeting and resource management platform

The contract supports the development of Army Program Objective Memorandums and budget planning efforts

CEO Michael LaRouche highlighted Serco’s cloud modernization capabilities for government systems

Serco has received a five-year, $90 million contract from the U.S. Army to continue supporting the Army Planning Programming Budgeting Business Operating System program , or PPB BOS.

Serco’s support for the Army’s PPB BOS program highlights the service’s continued push to modernize IT systems and mission operations. Hear more about the Army’s transformation priorities at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Register now.

What Services Will Serco Provide Under the Contract?

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said Tuesday the contract covers software development, systems engineering and cloud infrastructure support for the PPB BOS program, including maintenance of the Army Resources Cloud platform. Serco will also integrate artificial intelligence and advanced analytics technologies to strengthen decision-making capabilities and provide IT and mission support services for the development of the Army’s Program Objective Memorandums, helping align resource management with operational priorities.

“This award demonstrates our strength in cloud-based modernization and our commitment to providing the technical continuity required for high accountability government business systems,” stated Michael LaRouche, CEO of Serco North America and a three-time Wash100 Award winner.

What Is the Army PPB BOS Program?

The PPB BOS program supports coordination of the President’s Budget submission workflow. It provides accurate resource management, helping Army leaders execute missions effectively.

Serco’s Broader Army Support Portfolio

Serco has continued to expand its role in multiple Army programs. The company secured a potential $247 million contract for the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness System, providing strength and conditioning and cognitive performance services designed to enhance soldier readiness. Serco also received a $73 million Army contract to provide global logistics services, including operational planning, acquisition and cost analysis, and materiel readiness efforts at multiple international locations.