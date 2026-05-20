Procurement Sciences Acquires HigherGov

Procurement Sciences acquired HigherGov to expand AI-powered GovCon capabilities

The combined platform supports more than 3,000 government contractors

HigherGov will continue operating as a standalone platform under Procurement Sciences

Procurement Sciences has acquired HigherGov as part of a push to combine its artificial intelligence-native government contracting platform with HigherGov’s market intelligence and opportunity discovery capabilities for capture, proposal and business development teams, ExecutiveBiz has learned.

The latest deal reflects a broader shift across the federal market as contractors increasingly look to unify AI-powered market intelligence, capture and proposal workflows into a single growth ecosystem. Attend the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 to hear discussions on AI adoption, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity priorities and procurement trends shaping federal civilian agencies. Save your seat now!

What Does the HigherGov Acquisition Mean for Procurement Sciences Customers?

In a news release obtained by ExecutiveBiz, Procurement Sciences said the transaction combines HigherGov’s government market intelligence platform with Awarded AI, the company’s FedRAMP-authorized AI-native growth platform used by nearly 50 percent of the GovCon industry’s Top 100 contractors.

The company said the combined platform now supports more than 3,000 government contractors.

HigherGov will continue operating as a standalone product under the Procurement Sciences portfolio, with customers retaining access to existing workflows and platform capabilities.

What Is HigherGov?

HigherGov is an AI-powered market intelligence and opportunity discovery platform for government contractors supporting federal, state and local contracting efforts.

The platform offers capabilities for federal opportunity discovery, forecast tracking, recompete analysis, government buyer research, teaming partner identification and contract vehicle analysis. HigherGov also centralizes task-order visibility through procurement channels such as eBuy and Symphony.

In addition to federal contracting opportunities, the platform covers more than 60,000 state, local and education agencies nationwide and provides labor-rate benchmarking and pricing intelligence for proposals and schedule submissions.

What Did Procurement Sciences CEO Christian Ferreira Say About the Transaction?

Christian Ferreira, founder and CEO of Procurement Sciences, said the acquisition expands the company’s access to structured government contracting data while strengthening its AI automation platform for contractors.

“Data is the new oil, but in government contracting, the real advantage is turning opportunity, award, agency, competitor, teaming, and pricing intelligence into action,” Ferreira said.

“With HigherGov, we now have one of the most extensive government contracting data layers in the market across federal, state and local, grant, and historical award data. Paired with Awarded AI’s business-specific agents purpose-built to find, win, and deliver government contracts, that data becomes actionable for the workflows contractors use every day,” he added.

What Is Procurement Sciences?

Procurement Sciences develops Awarded AI, an AI-native growth platform designed to support the government contracting lifecycle, including opportunity discovery, proposal drafting, capture strategy, pricing, compliance review and win analysis.

In February, the company acquired Rogue AI to expand its proposal automation and workflow intelligence capabilities and support clients throughout the entire GovCon lifecycle. It also raised $30 million in Series B funding to advance its AI-driven GovCon platform.