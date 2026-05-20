Riverside Research and Plexus deepened their collaboration on secure defense technologies

The partnership centers on rapid prototyping and scalable production

The companies previously delivered the Aegis R52L device in under nine months

Riverside Research has partnered with Plexus to accelerate the development and manufacturing of reusable modular hardware and software technologies for defense and intelligence customers.

What Will the Riverside Research-Plexus Partnership Deliver?

Under the partnership, the organizations will use rapid prototyping to develop flexible, highly secure connected devices, Riverside Research said Tuesday. The devices are designed to strengthen national security infrastructure and streamline the transition from concept development to scalable manufacturing for government customers amid rapidly evolving cyber threats.

The announcement comes as Riverside Research continues expanding its role in defense and intelligence programs. In May, the nonprofit secured a spot on an $866 million U.S. Air Force advisory and assistance services contract supporting the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

What Is the First Product Developed Under This Alliance?

The two companies previously worked together on the Aegis R52L Enhanced Retransmission Device, a system engineered to protect end-user hardware. The joint effort advanced the project from initial concept and requirements identification through prototyping and manufacturing planning in less than nine months. The accelerated timeline establishes a benchmark for scaling defense technologies for commercial adoption.

The collaboration also aligns with Riverside Research’s broader push to expand its cybersecurity and secure systems portfolio for defense customers. In recent years, the organization has partnered with Anduril Industries on cybersecurity initiatives and acquired Cog Systems to strengthen its secure hardware and virtualization capabilities.