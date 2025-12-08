Melissa Carson, general manager at Iron Mountain Government Solutions, said there are three steps federal agencies can take to prepare their records and establish a defensible data foundation for advancing the adoption of artificial intelligence.

Explore cutting-edge use cases and join the conversation shaping the future of AI in government at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. Sign up now!

Why Is Data Inventory the Key Starting Point in Federal AI Efforts?

In a commentary published Friday on Federal News Network, Carson wrote that the initial step is to have a comprehensive inventory that enables agencies to identify their records, determine mission-critical data and prioritize record cleanup.

“This early triage is what ensures digitalization, automation and analytics are focused on the right things, maximizing return while minimizing risk,” she said. “Without this step, agencies risk building powerful AI models on unreliable data, a setup that undermines outcomes and invites compliance pitfalls.”

Carson’s Thoughts on Digitalization

Carson noted that digitalization could help convert idle content into usable data and serve as an “on-ramp” to AI-driven automation in the government.

“By focusing on high-impact records — those that intersect with mission-critical workflows, the Freedom of Information Act, cybersecurity enforcement or policy enforcement — agencies can start to build a foundation that’s not just compliant, but future-ready. These records form the connective tissue between systems, workforce, data and decisions,” she added.

What Is the Importance of Information Governance in Federal AI Initiatives?

According to Carson, the third step agencies should take is to align records governance with their AI strategy.

She said agencies that are advancing AI are combining records management modernization with governance frameworks.

“When AI deployment evolves in step with a diligent records management program centered on data governance, agencies are better positioned to accelerate innovation, build public trust, and avoid costly rework,” she stated. “For example, labeling records with standardized metadata from the outset enables rapid, digital retrieval during audits or investigations, a need that’s only increasing as AI use expands.”

Carson recently spoke with ExecutiveBiz for an Executive Spotlight interview. Explore the full conversation to learn how she defines “human in the loop” in the AI era, what steps federal agencies should take to ready their data for AI and how they can maintain modernization efforts amid funding constraints and workforce changes.