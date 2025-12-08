Carahsoft Technology will serve as the public sector distributor of Kovr.ai’s artificial intelligence-powered cyber compliance platform under a new agreement between the companies.

Kovr.ai said Thursday that the platform will be available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and various contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint.

What Does Kovr.ai Offer?

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Kovr.ai automates compliance with complex government frameworks, such as the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and the Department of War’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. Its platform utilizes real-time, code-driven intelligence and is AI-native, allowing users to implement large language models to create audit-ready artifacts like system security plans and plan of action and milestones.

The platform is interoperable with existing DevOps tools to manage compliance documentation and ensure authority to operate, or ATO, readiness.

According to Alex Whitworth, cybersecurity solutions vertical executive at Carahsoft, Kovr.ai’s platform is suited for agencies that want to lower compliance costs and accelerate cloud adoption.

“Kovr.ai streamlines essential processes such as documentation generation, control mapping, compliance monitoring and ATO package preparation,” he explained.

Kovr.ai recently launched an accelerator program to aid Amazon Web Services-based startups in achieving FedRAMP Moderate readiness through automation. Called the FedRAMP Startup Accelerator, the 30-day compliance bootcamp that automates requirements to secure FedRAMP authorization, including control mapping, documentation generation and continuous monitoring.