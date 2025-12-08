Michael Herrington, former CEO of Tsymmetry, has joined government services provider Aretum as defense sector lead.

Aretum CEO Rohit Gupta, a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, said in a company press release that Herrington brings a “unique blend of defense domain expertise, global leadership, people management and organizational stewardship talents,” enabling the company’s expansion and the growth of its defense sector business.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with him to deliver for our company,” Gupta added.

Who Is Michael Herrington?

Herrington has over 25 years of experience in delivery, operations and growth across federal defense programs.

In his most recent role as CEO of government IT provider Tsymmetry, he oversaw programs supporting national security and public safety missions.

Before Tsymmetry, he was division vice president and general manager at Leidos, where he led nearly 1,000 personnel on defense projects and managed a business unit generating $286 million in annual revenue.

Earlier in his career, he served as vice president of operations at DynCorp International, where he led Business Development efforts in the Middle East and North Africa markets.

His career also includes positions at CLH2, Michael Baker International and Al Taif Technical Services, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Herrington is a former member of the Louisiana Army National Guard. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in taxation from Louisiana State University.