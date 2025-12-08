SandboxAQ has achieved Ready status under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, for AQtive Guard, its cybersecurity platform.

The company said Thursday the designation provides agencies with a standardized approach for assessing AQtive Guard within a unified framework.

“Earning FedRAMP Ready is about more than a designation – it’s about trust,” said SandboxAQ CEO Jack Hidary. “It reflects our promise to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with agencies as they protect critical infrastructure and advance the missions that matter.”

What Is SandboxAQ’s AQtive Guard?

AQtive Guard is a cryptography management and inventory tool designed to help organizations identify vulnerabilities across their IT environments. It uses artificial intelligence to evaluate, triage and remediate non-human identity and cryptographic risks. The cyber platform helps plan and coordinate steps toward the adoption of post-quantum cryptography.

With the designation, the SandboxAQ platform is now listed as FedRAMP Ready in the FedRAMP Marketplace.

AQtive Guard is a software-as-a-service offering that can be deployed using a multitenant government cloud computing environment, according to the service description in the FedRAMP Marketplace.