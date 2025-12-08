Cubic has partnered with Palantir Technologies to modernize internal operations and explore integrating artificial intelligence-enabled software into a defense networking platform for the U.S. Army and other military customers.

Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform will be applied across Cubic’s supply chain, procurement, manufacturing, transportation and commercial operations to shorten delivery timelines and support scalability, according to a press release published Thursday. Cubic said the effort is intended to improve performance for customers and strengthen operational efficiency.

How Will the Cubic-Palantir Partnership Support Army Tactical Networks?

As part of the collaboration, the companies are evaluating the integration of Palantir software with Cubic’s DTECH compute and networking hardware. The approach aims to enhance data access and decision support for soldiers operating at the tactical edge.

Cubic’s partnership with Palantir to infuse AI and advanced software into Army tactical networks underscores how rapidly modernization is reshaping battlefield connectivity. Learn how initiatives like this are improving decision-making and operational agility at the 2026 Army Summit on June 18, where Cubic will be a platinum sponsor and key contributor to the conversation. Register now to connect with the teams driving the Army’s next-generation network.

Anthony Verna, senior vice president and general manager of Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions, said the companies are working to provide interoperable technologies that support rapid adoption of commercial software architectures.

“DTECH compute and networking hardware, combined with Palantir Software, delivers resilient, interoperable solutions that empower decision-making and operational dominance throughout the mission-chain,” Verna added.

What Priorities Are Driving the Cubic-Palantir Collaboration?

The companies cited Defense of War priorities that emphasize speed, innovation and commercial technology integration in modernization programs.

Palantir Head of Defense Mike Gallagher said his company is “proud to support Cubic in answering the rallying cry from the Department of War.”