Everfox has launched the latest version of High Speed Guard

The update meets NCDSMO Baseline requirements for tactical data sharing

The 2026 Intel Summit will explore AI, OSINT, cybersecurity and more

Everfox has introduced the latest version of High Speed Guard , the company’s cross domain solution, or CDS, designed to speed up secure sharing of high-density mission data across different classification levels.

Defense and intelligence organizations continue to look for ways to move essential data more quickly while maintaining strict security boundaries across their networks. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit will bring together senior government and industry voices on Sept. 24, to discuss artificial intelligence, open-source intelligence, cybersecurity in the agentic AI era and secure information sharing, including a session on agentic AI and quantum risk in classified environments. Sign up now to be part of the conversation at this Everfox-backed event.

Everfox said Thursday the updated High Speed Guard supports the principles outlined in the Department of War’s AI strategy , which calls for expanding cross-domain data access and reducing barriers to information sharing.

What Is Everfox High Speed Guard?

Everfox High Speed Guard works to move large volumes of essential data across classification levels within defined security boundaries.

The updated version has completed its latest test cycle for the U.S. National Cross Domain Strategy Management Office, or NCDSMO, Baseline and is now available for federal agencies to deploy. Agencies can begin approving and fielding the CDS in their own environments while meeting the National Security Agency’s “Raise-the-Bar” heightened security requirements.

High Speed Guard brings together full-motion video, tactical messaging and cloud-enabled command and control services within a single protected environment. A centralized dashboard also gives teams added visibility and control, supporting system management at scale while helping lower administrative costs.

What Did Everfox CEO Wajsgras Say About High Speed Guard?

Dave Wajsgras , chairman and CEO of Everfox, said decision advantage in today’s battlespace depends on delivering the right information to the right people at the right time.

“Our High Speed Guard solution helps defense forces and coalition partners securely share critical information across their operations, enabling them to act faster and stay ahead of the threat,” added Wajsgras , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner.

How Does the Launch Align With Everfox’s Growth Efforts?